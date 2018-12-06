BitCrystals Hits Market Cap of $919,753.00 (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. BitCrystals has a total market capitalization of $919,753.00 and approximately $751.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCrystals has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCrystals token can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.03242937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00140039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00170548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.09481198 BTC.

BitCrystals Token Profile

BitCrystals (CRYPTO:BCY) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 23,037,833 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCrystals is bitcrystals.com.

BitCrystals Token Trading

BitCrystals can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCrystals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCrystals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

