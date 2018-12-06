BitDice (CSNO) Price Hits $0.0306 on Top Exchanges

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. BitDice has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $4,581.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDice has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.03208049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00138896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00172923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.09765286 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitDice Profile

BitDice’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDice’s official message board is medium.com/@bitdice.

Buying and Selling BitDice

BitDice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

