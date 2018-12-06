Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) & Quest Resource (QRHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Black Diamond Group and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Black Diamond Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Quest Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $120.79 million 0.80 -$73.59 million N/A N/A Quest Resource $138.35 million 0.15 -$5.82 million ($0.38) -3.63

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -53.71% -6.11% -3.36% Quest Resource -4.07% -5.74% -4.22%

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Black Diamond Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions, such as camps with on-site management of catering, housekeeping, front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and the provision of consumables, such as diesel and propane. The Energy Services segment provides equipment rentals and accommodations to customers in the oil and gas industry throughout western Canada and the Midwest and western United States. This segment offers accommodations, which consist of single and multi-unit complexes; and surface rentals, including various types of equipment that support drilling, completion, and production activities. The segment also provides installation, delivery, maintenance, and catering services. The International segment rents and sells remote workforce housing and modular space rental solutions primarily in Australia. This segment serves customers in resources, oil and gas, construction, general industry, government, and education sectors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; manufacturing plants; residential and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

