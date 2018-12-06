BlackBerry (BB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing both on organic and inorganic investments, the company aims to extend its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. Robust software sales are aiding BlackBerry immensely while growth in its cybersecurity business with opportune acquisitions remains a huge positive. BlackBerry has also provided bullish outlook for software and service revenues in fiscal 2019. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. High technological obsolescence remains a challenge for BlackBerry, increasing its operating costs through continuous R&D efforts for new product introductions to fend off competition. Adverse foreign currency translation and high debt levels remain other headwinds for the company.”

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

BB stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.41 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,508,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,038,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.