BlackRock Inc. Acquires 251,711 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $574,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 303.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $80,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $589,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $445,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,744. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

