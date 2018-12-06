BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,572,385 Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,572,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $584,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 25.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bunge by 67.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after buying an additional 502,598 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $9,996,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Boehlert purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.68 per share, with a total value of $200,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

