Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $127,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $116.55 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/blair-william-co-il-cuts-holdings-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.