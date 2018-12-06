Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $23.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 20 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $27,155,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 940.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $467,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 163.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

