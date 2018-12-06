bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $202,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,947 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

