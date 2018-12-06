bluebird bio (BLUE) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.80.

BLUE stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $247,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $225,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,947. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in bluebird bio by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in bluebird bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in bluebird bio by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

