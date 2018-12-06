B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

BMRRY opened at $17.04 on Monday. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

About B&M Euro VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

