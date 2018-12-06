BNK Petroleum (BKX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 11870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

