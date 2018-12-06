Bodycote (BOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,025 ($13.39). JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Liberum Capital cut Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bodycote to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,000.71 ($13.08).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 699 ($9.13) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris purchased 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £99,982.60 ($130,644.98). Also, insider Anne Quinn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £80,400 ($105,056.84).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

