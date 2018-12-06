Boeing (BA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of 1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $342.50 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $274.01 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/boeing-ba-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.