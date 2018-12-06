Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $115,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after buying an additional 181,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booking by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after buying an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,658,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $19.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,882.24. 380,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,690.34 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.57.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

