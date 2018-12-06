Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Holdings Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 36,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, October 29th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

