Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report sales of $634.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.56 million and the highest is $639.11 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $655.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

