Boyd Group Income Fund to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$459.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$463.56 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

