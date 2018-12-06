BP plc (BP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 60,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BP were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BP by 790.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BP by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,057,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $413,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Santander raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

