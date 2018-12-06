Brian Norris Buys 3,600 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) insider Brian Norris purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,124.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IVR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.90 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 321,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

