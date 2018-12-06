Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NetApp by 270.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in NetApp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in NetApp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 36.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 407,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 108,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $194,399.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,179.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 46,638 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $3,953,036.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $7,085,943. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.