Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Hallador Energy worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNRG. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $164,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hallador Energy by 53.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 97.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $50,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.36. Hallador Energy Co has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

