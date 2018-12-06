Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $30.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

In other news, EVP John W. Land purchased 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,051.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Ensign sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,616.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $84,933 over the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-has-1-28-million-holdings-in-bar-harbor-bankshares-bhb.html.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.