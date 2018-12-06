Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Telaria Inc (TLRA) Stock

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 368,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Telaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter worth $3,201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 4.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Lowy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 252,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $685,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $84,530. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLRA opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.97. Telaria Inc has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telaria Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telaria from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

