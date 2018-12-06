Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.53

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 100660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Bristow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,075,000 after buying an additional 633,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,393,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 1,205,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,819,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 101,123 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.53” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/bristow-group-brs-sets-new-1-year-low-at-3-53.html.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.