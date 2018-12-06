BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.24, a PEG ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $2,513,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,621,334.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,324,308 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

