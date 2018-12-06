BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5,802.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,946,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

