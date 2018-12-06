BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 35,834 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.80.

Marriott International stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 35,834 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-35834-shares-of-marriott-international-inc-mar.html.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.