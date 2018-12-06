Broadcom (AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MED began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $275.70. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

