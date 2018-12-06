Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Antares Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%.

ATRS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 400,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,585,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,330,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 92.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 127.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 53.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $537.22 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.61. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

