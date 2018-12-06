Brokerages Anticipate Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will announce sales of $9.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.57 million and the lowest is $9.40 million. Garrison Capital posted sales of $9.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year sales of $38.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $38.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.62 million, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $43.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of GARS stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Garrison Capital has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 86.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

