Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.40. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 511,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,459. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $8,416,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

