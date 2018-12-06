Brokerages Anticipate Natera Inc (NTRA) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Natera to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.49. 38,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.03. Natera has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 403,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $10,046,203.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock valued at $48,674,710 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 920.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

