Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc (PRSP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

