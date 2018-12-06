Brokerages Anticipate Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will announce sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.50 million. Quantenna Communications reported sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full-year sales of $219.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.54 million, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $270.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 17.07%. Quantenna Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Quantenna Communications news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 7,172 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $129,741.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Scull sold 195,820 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,184.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,034.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,968 shares of company stock worth $5,880,564. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.93 million, a PE ratio of -750.00, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. Quantenna Communications has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

