Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 277,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 149.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 530,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 101,193 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,156. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

