Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2018

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of SUPN traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 2,278,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,231. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

