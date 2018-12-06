Brokerages Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.34% and a negative return on equity of 382.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMRX shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $97,163.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,455 shares of company stock worth $320,776 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 160,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,735. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

