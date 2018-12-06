Brokerages Expect Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) will post $239.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.60 million and the highest is $276.64 million. Wildhorse Resource Development reported sales of $180.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will report full-year sales of $883.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $980.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wildhorse Resource Development.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Wildhorse Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRD. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 64,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

WRD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. 1,330,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,810. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

