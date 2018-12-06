Brokerages Set Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Price Target at $5.71

Shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 80,175 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $151,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,056.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 157,760 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $282,390.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,661.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 242,583 shares of company stock valued at $441,451. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 2,745.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 284,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 9,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Achaogen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

