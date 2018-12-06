Brokerages Set Altagas Ltd (ALA) Target Price at $22.10

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altagas from C$28.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.95. 196,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.34.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.10999998990909 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is -62.95%.

In other Altagas news, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.