Brokerages Set Arconic Inc (ARNC) Target Price at $23.75

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 198.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 2,101.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.22. Arconic has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

