Brokerages Set Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) PT at $264.18

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total value of $3,186,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $209,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $10,801,835. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,389. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $160.40 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

