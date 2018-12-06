Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (CGX) Target Price at $34.00

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Daniel F. Mcgrath bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,600.00.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.33. 107,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,404. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$24.58 and a 52-week high of C$39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$386.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$405.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.42055335395303 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 137.39%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

