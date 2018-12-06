Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Price Target at $206.10

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.10 ($2.69).

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 183 ($2.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON:CTEC traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.