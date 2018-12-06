Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) PT at $128.88

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

EEFT stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $112.92. 939,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,451. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $4,812,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $2,548,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,494,868.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,129 shares of company stock worth $44,319,156 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

