Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Target Price at $44.80

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $58,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 530,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,999. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

