Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Price Target at $47.93

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$38.50. 653,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,418. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.73999996597422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of Imperial Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

