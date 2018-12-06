Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Price Target at $13.75

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

JNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 8,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,497. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 5.00. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.