Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Target Price at $77.25

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,832. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

